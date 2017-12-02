Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Hari, this week, Subaru unveiled their newest SUV down at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's getting criticism from some people who cannot understand why it needs 19 what?

HARI KONDABOLU: Nineteen seats?

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It's only got eight seats...

KONDABOLU: Oh.

SAGAL: ...Which makes the number of these things seem extreme.

KONDABOLU: Cupholders?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Nineteen cupholders in a single SUV.

KONDABOLU: Hey, man, if you want to party, you got to get some cupholders.

SAGAL: I know. I know what you're thinking, a Subaru with 19 cupholders - who knew lesbians got that thirsty?

(LAUGHTER)

LUKE BURBANK: Again, can we clear the kind of jokes that are allowable? Because I'll bring my A game.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Just assume we all expect to die every weekend. So what the hell?

BURBANK: NPR, limited time offer.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So this new Subaru has 19 cupholders - the most ever. It makes it the largest SUV and the second-largest movie theater in the country.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It seats eight. So that's two and a half drinks per person. That means - and we run the math here - if each cupholder is filled with a typical 20-ounce soda, and each of the eight passengers drinks at a normal rate on a three-hour road trip, the Subaru Ascent SUV will have to stop every 45 seconds because someone has to pee.

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: Isn't that, like, seen as a real difference between kind of European carmakers and American carmakers, typically?

SAGAL: Yeah. I was once talking to a woman who worked for Volkswagen many years ago, and she was explaining to me that German engineers simply do not understand why Americans need cupholders. They thought that was insane.

BURBANK: But if you don't order two sodas, the person at McDonald's will think all this food is for one person.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists are all that and a bag of chips. It's our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

