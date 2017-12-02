Prediction

Our panelists predict what will be Prince Harry and Megan Markle's favorite wedding present.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict what will be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's favorite wedding present.

WAIT... DON'T TELL ME is a production of NPR and WBEZ Chicago in association with Urgent Haircut Productions. Doug Berman, benevolent overlord. Philipp Goedicke writes our limericks. Our interns are Katie O'Reilly and Gianna Capadona. Our Web guru is Beth Novey. Special thanks to the crew at the Moore Theatre in Seattle. BJ Leiderman composed our theme. Our program is produced by Jennifer Mills and Miles Doornbos. Technical direction is from Lorna White. Our CFO - that's Colin Miller. Public address announcer - that's Paul Friedman. Our production coordinator is Robert Neuhaus. Our senior producer is Ian Chillag. And the executive producer of WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME is Mr. Michael Danforth.

Now, panel, what will be the prince and Meghan's favorite gift when they get married next year?

Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: A Tesla from Mr. Tesla himself...

(LAUGHTER)

BURBANK: ...With 27 cupholders.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: (Imitating British accent) A roasting chicken that will rotate on a spit forever.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: How romantic. And Hari Kondabolu.

HARI KONDABOLU: The people of the U.S. will be giving back America to the U.K.

(LAUGHTER)

KONDABOLU: We'll pay the tea tax. Just get us out of this mess.

BURBANK: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also also to Negin Farsad, Hari Kondabolu and Luke Burbank. Thanks to Arvid Hokanson and everyone at KUOW in Seattle. Thanks to our fabulous audience...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Here at the Moore Theatre in gritty downtown Seattle, Wash. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll be back with you next week.

