Trump To Announce Shrinking Utah National Monuments President Trump is expected to announce plans to shrink Utah's Bears Ears National Monument. State representative Michael Noel tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro why he supports the plan.

Trump To Announce Shrinking Utah National Monuments National Trump To Announce Shrinking Utah National Monuments Trump To Announce Shrinking Utah National Monuments Audio will be available later today. President Trump is expected to announce plans to shrink Utah's Bears Ears National Monument. State representative Michael Noel tells NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro why he supports the plan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor