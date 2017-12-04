Accessibility links

Trump's Tweet About Flynn Lying To FBI Raises Questions The investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller has produced criminal charges against four people associated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign. The most recent and closest to the president is his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Over the weekend, Trump sent out a tweet saying he had to fire Flynn this year for lying to the White House and the FBI. This seems to suggest the president knew that Flynn misled the FBI and that raises a host of legal questions for the Trump legal team.
Heard on All Things Considered

