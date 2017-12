26th Pretrial Of Sept. 11 Suspects Begins At Guantanamo Bay The military commission at Guantanamo Bay detention camp began a weeklong pretrial hearing for the defendants accused of committing the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. At the start of this 26th pretrial session, defense attorneys argued the commission lacks jurisdiction to try the case.

26th Pretrial Of Sept. 11 Suspects Begins At Guantanamo Bay National Security 26th Pretrial Of Sept. 11 Suspects Begins At Guantanamo Bay The military commission at Guantanamo Bay detention camp began a weeklong pretrial hearing for the defendants accused of committing the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. At the start of this 26th pretrial session, defense attorneys argued the commission lacks jurisdiction to try the case.