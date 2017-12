The First Text Messages Celebrates 25 Years The first text message was transmitted 25 years ago. On Dec. 3, 1992 engineer Neil Papworth typed "merry Christmas" on a computer and sent the first SMS message to the cellphone of Vodafone director Richard Jarvis.

The first text message was transmitted 25 years ago. On Dec. 3, 1992 engineer Neil Papworth typed "merry Christmas" on a computer and sent the first SMS message to the cellphone of Vodafone director Richard Jarvis.