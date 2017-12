In Utah, Trump Announces Dramatic Decreases In Size To State's National Monuments President Trump announced on Monday in Utah that his administration will dramatically shrink two national monument designations that protect federal public lands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke proposed shrinking both the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments earlier this year.

