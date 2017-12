Native Americans React To Cuts To Bears Ears National Monument The Trump administration has decided to shrink the Bears Ears National Monument. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Shaun Chapoose, one of the Native American tribal leaders who fought for the monument's protections in the first place.

Native Americans React To Cuts To Bears Ears National Monument National Native Americans React To Cuts To Bears Ears National Monument Native Americans React To Cuts To Bears Ears National Monument Audio will be available later today. The Trump administration has decided to shrink the Bears Ears National Monument. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Shaun Chapoose, one of the Native American tribal leaders who fought for the monument's protections in the first place. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor