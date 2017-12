Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh Killed In Yemen, Houthi rebels are claiming to have killed the former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh. Saleh and the rebels had an alliance against the country's current president that recently broke down. This action by the rebels could escalate regional tension.

Former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh Killed

Audio will be available later today. In Yemen, Houthi rebels are claiming to have killed the former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh. Saleh and the rebels had an alliance against the country's current president that recently broke down. This action by the rebels could escalate regional tension.