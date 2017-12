Supreme Court Considers Federal Ban On Sports Betting At the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, the justices signaled they may be prepared to strike down the federal ban on sports betting. Enacted in 1992, the law bans all states but four from legalizing gambling on sports.

Supreme Court Considers Federal Ban On Sports Betting Law Supreme Court Considers Federal Ban On Sports Betting Supreme Court Considers Federal Ban On Sports Betting Audio will be available later today. At the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, the justices signaled they may be prepared to strike down the federal ban on sports betting. Enacted in 1992, the law bans all states but four from legalizing gambling on sports. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor