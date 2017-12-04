North Carolina Law Makes It Harder For Judges To Waive Fees And Fines There's been a big effort across the country to reduce the number of people who are jailed because they can't afford to pay court fees or make bail, but that's not the case everywhere. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with investigative reporter Joseph Neff from the Marshall Project about a new North Carolina law that will make it more difficult for state judges to waive fines and fees for poor people.

North Carolina Law Makes It Harder For Judges To Waive Fees And Fines Law North Carolina Law Makes It Harder For Judges To Waive Fees And Fines North Carolina Law Makes It Harder For Judges To Waive Fees And Fines Audio will be available later today. There's been a big effort across the country to reduce the number of people who are jailed because they can't afford to pay court fees or make bail, but that's not the case everywhere. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with investigative reporter Joseph Neff from the Marshall Project about a new North Carolina law that will make it more difficult for state judges to waive fines and fees for poor people. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor