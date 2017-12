Team Russia Waiting To Learn Fate For 2018 Winter Olympics On Tuesday, Russia will learn whether it will be allowed to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Officials have already stripped six medals won by Russia in the previous Winter Olympics because of doping.

Team Russia Waiting To Learn Fate For 2018 Winter Olympics Sports Team Russia Waiting To Learn Fate For 2018 Winter Olympics Team Russia Waiting To Learn Fate For 2018 Winter Olympics Audio will be available later today. On Tuesday, Russia will learn whether it will be allowed to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Officials have already stripped six medals won by Russia in the previous Winter Olympics because of doping. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor