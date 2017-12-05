How A Virtual Friendship Turned IRL

A 22-year-old rapper from Harlem formed a bond with an 81-year-old woman over the game "Words with Friends." So, they decided to finally meet.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Now to a story about virtual friendships turned IRL. Last summer, a 22-year-old rapper from Harlem named Spencer was playing "Words With Friends," the online game. The game matched him with Roz, an 81-year-old woman in West Palm Beach, Fla. The two played more than 300 games together and struck up a close friendship. Last week, Spencer flew down to Florida to meet Roz in person. Photos of the two hugging went viral because even the Internet knows a real thing when it sees it. It's MORNING EDITION.

