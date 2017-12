Legal Challenges Mount After Trump's Reduction Of National Monuments President Trump's authority to reduce two national land monuments in Utah now faces legal challenges, as his administration considers what to do with 25 other protected territories under review.

President Trump's authority to reduce two national land monuments in Utah now faces legal challenges, as his administration considers what to do with 25 other protected territories under review.