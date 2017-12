How The GOP Tax Bill Benefits Big Businesses The Republican tax plan that passed the Senate over the weekend has a lot of benefits for businesses. But some businesses will benefit more than others thanks to wrangling by Senators.

How The GOP Tax Bill Benefits Big Businesses How The GOP Tax Bill Benefits Big Businesses How The GOP Tax Bill Benefits Big Businesses Audio will be available later today. The Republican tax plan that passed the Senate over the weekend has a lot of benefits for businesses. But some businesses will benefit more than others thanks to wrangling by Senators. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor