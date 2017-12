U.S., South Korea Begin Annual Show Of Force With Military Exercises Large-scale joint air force drills between the United States and South Korea are underway on the Korean peninsula. South Korea's Defense Ministry says these drills were long planned. But given North Korea's recent test of its most powerful missile yet, the war games come at an especially tense time.

