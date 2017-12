Rep. John Conyers Retires Amid Allegations Of Sexual Assault The longest serving member of the House is resigning. Democrat John Conyers, 88, has represented Detroit since 1965. He's stepping down amid accusations that he sexually assaulted several aides over the years. He denies the allegations, but announced on Tuesday that he is retiring, effective immediately. At the same time he endorsed his son John Conyers III to succeed him in congress. A special election is required to fill the seat.