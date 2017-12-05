Could Trump's Tweets Be Used As Evidence For Obstruction Of Justice? President Trump has set a new precedent for using Twitter as his main way of communicating to the public and sharing his opinions. With the Russia investigations in progress and the recent guilty plea of Michael Flynn, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with lawyer Peter Zeidenberg, a special prosecutor with the Justice Department during the George W. Bush administration, about whether Trump's tweets could be used as evidence for obstruction of justice.