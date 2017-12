After Making Allegations Against Trump, One Woman Speaks Out Post-Weinstein More than 15 women made allegations of unwanted sexual advances by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with one of the women, Jessica Leeds as those stories are getting fresh look in the post-Weinstein era.

After Making Allegations Against Trump, One Woman Speaks Out Post-Weinstein National After Making Allegations Against Trump, One Woman Speaks Out Post-Weinstein After Making Allegations Against Trump, One Woman Speaks Out Post-Weinstein Audio will be available later today. More than 15 women made allegations of unwanted sexual advances by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign. NPR's Kelly McEvers speaks with one of the women, Jessica Leeds as those stories are getting fresh look in the post-Weinstein era. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor