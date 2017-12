Supreme Court Sharply Divided Over Same-Sex Wedding Cake Case Justices at the Supreme Court appear sharply divided as to whether a baker may refuse to create a wedding cake for a same sex wedding. The case, heard on Tuesday, has generated emotional responses from both sides.

Supreme Court Sharply Divided Over Same-Sex Wedding Cake Case Law Supreme Court Sharply Divided Over Same-Sex Wedding Cake Case Supreme Court Sharply Divided Over Same-Sex Wedding Cake Case Audio will be available later today. Justices at the Supreme Court appear sharply divided as to whether a baker may refuse to create a wedding cake for a same sex wedding. The case, heard on Tuesday, has generated emotional responses from both sides. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor