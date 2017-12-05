DHS Data Offers Look At How Arrest Pattern Have Changed Under Trump Administration Fewer people are trying to sneak across the Southwest border, while more undocumented immigrants are being picked up in the interior of the country, according to data released by the Homeland Security Department. It's the most comprehensive data to date on how arrest patterns have changed dramatically under the Trump administration.

