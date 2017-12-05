ABC News And NBC News Dealing With Turmoil In The Wake Of Unrelated Incidents Two major network news divisions are addressing problems at the organizations after unrelated incidents. ABC News president James Goldston denounced his own journalists on Monday for a botched story about the federal investigation of President Trump's inner circle. NBC News is facing skepticism from staff as the organization addresses the backlash over the Matt Lauer sexual harassment scandal.

ABC News And NBC News Dealing With Turmoil In The Wake Of Unrelated Incidents Media ABC News And NBC News Dealing With Turmoil In The Wake Of Unrelated Incidents ABC News And NBC News Dealing With Turmoil In The Wake Of Unrelated Incidents Audio will be available later today. Two major network news divisions are addressing problems at the organizations after unrelated incidents. ABC News president James Goldston denounced his own journalists on Monday for a botched story about the federal investigation of President Trump's inner circle. NBC News is facing skepticism from staff as the organization addresses the backlash over the Matt Lauer sexual harassment scandal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor