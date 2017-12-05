Accessibility links

ABC News And NBC News Dealing With Turmoil In The Wake Of Unrelated Incidents Two major network news divisions are addressing problems at the organizations after unrelated incidents. ABC News president James Goldston denounced his own journalists on Monday for a botched story about the federal investigation of President Trump's inner circle. NBC News is facing skepticism from staff as the organization addresses the backlash over the Matt Lauer sexual harassment scandal.
Heard on All Things Considered

