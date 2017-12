Thousands Evacuate As Southern California Wildfire Spreads In Southern California, a fast-moving wildfire has tens of thousands of people evacuating from their homes. Hot, dry Santa Ana winds are fanning the flames.

Thousands Evacuate As Southern California Wildfire Spreads National Thousands Evacuate As Southern California Wildfire Spreads Thousands Evacuate As Southern California Wildfire Spreads Audio will be available later today. In Southern California, a fast-moving wildfire has tens of thousands of people evacuating from their homes. Hot, dry Santa Ana winds are fanning the flames. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor