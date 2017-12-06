Accessibility links

Leader Of The Palestinian U.N. Delegation Reacts To Trump's Jerusalem Decision President Trump's announcement that the United States will now recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has sent shock waves through the Middle East and throughout the world. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian delegation to the U.S., about the Trump administration's decision.
