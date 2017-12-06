Leader Of The Palestinian U.N. Delegation Reacts To Trump's Jerusalem Decision President Trump's announcement that the United States will now recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has sent shock waves through the Middle East and throughout the world. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian delegation to the U.S., about the Trump administration's decision.

Leader Of The Palestinian U.N. Delegation Reacts To Trump's Jerusalem Decision Middle East Leader Of The Palestinian U.N. Delegation Reacts To Trump's Jerusalem Decision Leader Of The Palestinian U.N. Delegation Reacts To Trump's Jerusalem Decision Audio will be available later today. President Trump's announcement that the United States will now recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has sent shock waves through the Middle East and throughout the world. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Husam Zomlot, the head of the Palestinian delegation to the U.S., about the Trump administration's decision. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor