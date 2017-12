Bitcoin's Rising Value Could Be Good News, But Might Not The price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed more than 1,200 percent this year. That's got people talking about the digital currency and wondering why it has climbed so high and whether its rise is a bubble which will burst.

Bitcoin's Rising Value Could Be Good News, But Might Not Business Bitcoin's Rising Value Could Be Good News, But Might Not Bitcoin's Rising Value Could Be Good News, But Might Not Audio will be available later today. The price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed more than 1,200 percent this year. That's got people talking about the digital currency and wondering why it has climbed so high and whether its rise is a bubble which will burst. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor