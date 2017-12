Tight Mayoral Vote In Atlanta Leaves Both Candidates Uncertain Atlanta's mayoral race is likely on its way to a recount. The tally separating the two candidates was fewer than 800 votes. The election has featured a lot of discussion about race. The candidate currently trailing, if elected, would be the first white mayor of Atlanta in decades.

