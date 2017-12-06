Accessibility links

Design Miami Features Affordable Collectible Design The contemporary art market has become so expensive that only the wealthiest people can participate. For those who want to collect art but can't afford a famous artist's work, a less expensive alternative is collectible design which includes objects, furniture, ceramics, lighting and everyday items. This week, designers, galleries and collectors gather for Design Miami, the premiere international design fair.
Heard on All Things Considered

