Russian 7-Year-Old Gets Military Draft Orders

A 7-year-old boy in Russia received a draft notice. Russian media quote his grandfather saying the family will bring the boy at the appointed time — they don't want to be accused of draft-dodging.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's a difference between the United States and Russia. The U.S. does not currently have a military draft. Russia does, and apparently cast the net for soldiers a little wide. A 7-year-old boy named Sasha received a draft notice. Russian media quote the boy's grandfather saying the family will bring him at the appointed time. They don't want to be accused of draft dodging, although Sasha says he would much rather be a police officer than a soldier. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.