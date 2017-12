Middle East Scholar Shares Regional Response To Trump's Jerusalem Decsion NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Middle East scholar Dr. Shelby Telhami about his regional view of President Trump's Jerusalem announcement yesterday. The decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital has sparked violence in parts of the Mideast.

Middle East Scholar Shares Regional Response To Trump's Jerusalem Decsion

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Middle East scholar Dr. Shelby Telhami about his regional view of President Trump's Jerusalem announcement yesterday. The decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital has sparked violence in parts of the Mideast.