MPR Cutting Ties With Longtime Business Partner Garrison Keillor Last week, Minnesota Public Radio announced it was severing ties with Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor. Separating long-term business arrangements also carries emotional baggage.

MPR Cutting Ties With Longtime Business Partner Garrison Keillor Media MPR Cutting Ties With Longtime Business Partner Garrison Keillor MPR Cutting Ties With Longtime Business Partner Garrison Keillor Audio will be available later today. Last week, Minnesota Public Radio announced it was severing ties with Prairie Home Companion host Garrison Keillor. Separating long-term business arrangements also carries emotional baggage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor