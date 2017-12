Preparing To Leave, National Counterterrorism Center Director Reviews Threats After working under three presidents, Nick Rasmussen is stepping down as director of the National Counterterrorism Center. In an exit interview, he tells NPR's Mary Louise Kelly how terrorism threats have changed since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Preparing To Leave, National Counterterrorism Center Director Reviews Threats National Security Preparing To Leave, National Counterterrorism Center Director Reviews Threats Preparing To Leave, National Counterterrorism Center Director Reviews Threats Audio will be available later today. After working under three presidents, Nick Rasmussen is stepping down as director of the National Counterterrorism Center. In an exit interview, he tells NPR's Mary Louise Kelly how terrorism threats have changed since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor