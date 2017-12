South Carolina Police Officer Sentenced For Shooting An Unarmed Black Man A white former South Carolina police officer received a 20-year prison sentence for the shooting death of an unarmed black man. Michael Slager shot Walter Scott from behind after he fled during a traffic stop.

