Pearl Harbor Hero Posthumously Awarded The Bronze Star After years with no recognition, World War II veteran, Joseph George received the Bronze Star on Thursday. His ship was next to the USS Arizona during the Pearl Harbor attack. He saved many shipmates lives.

Pearl Harbor Hero Posthumously Awarded The Bronze Star National Pearl Harbor Hero Posthumously Awarded The Bronze Star Pearl Harbor Hero Posthumously Awarded The Bronze Star Audio will be available later today. After years with no recognition, World War II veteran, Joseph George received the Bronze Star on Thursday. His ship was next to the USS Arizona during the Pearl Harbor attack. He saved many shipmates lives. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor