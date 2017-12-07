Accessibility links

California Wildfires: Tell Us Your Story Wildfires are burning across a large swath of Southern California, and NPR is working to bring you the latest information. If you have been affected, we would like to hear from you.
Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on Thursday north of Ventura, Calif. Mario Tama/Getty Images hide caption

Firefighters monitor a section of the Thomas Fire along the 101 freeway on Thursday north of Ventura, Calif.

Wildfires are burning across a large swath of Southern California, and NPR is working to bring you the latest information. If you have been affected, we would like to hear from you.

Did you have to evacuate? What is happening in your neighborhood? How are these fires affecting your mental and emotional state?

If possible — and if you're in a safe place — we would like to follow your story.

Fill out the form below, and a reporter with NPR or a member station may contact you.

Thanks for your help.