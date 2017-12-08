Montana Man Elected To Job He Didn't Run For

Richard Klose of Laurel, Mont., got elected to city council, even though he didn't run for the job. He got three write-in votes out of 52 votes cast. He told the Billings Gazette he plans to take it.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Richard Klose from Laurel, Mont., got a surprise phone call this week. He had been elected to the city council, even though he didn't run. It wasn't a scam. Nobody else ran for the position, either. And some people just wrote in his name. Close got three write-in votes out of the 52 votes cast. He tells the Billings Gazette since he's retired, he may as well give back to the community. That's what you get for being the popular guy in a small town. He'll be sworn in on January 2. It's MORNING EDITION.

