Pizza-Making Gains World Heritage Status

On Wednesday Pizzaiuolo, the art of Neopolitan pizza-making, was added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The U.N. has declared a new World Heritage site - well, not really a site. It's given World Heritage status to the art of pizza-making, specifically pizzaiuolo, a beloved tradition in Naples. Pizza-makers twirl dough and bake their pizzas while singing songs with diners. The BBC quoted an Italian man on social media who took a dig at those who have violated tradition. "The U.N.," he said, "should now insert the pineapple in the list of crimes against humanity." It's MORNING EDITION.

