Weekly Wrap: "Up In Smoke." Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff), Vox senior policy correspondent and host of the Vox podcast 'The Impact,' and NPR film critic Bob Mondello (@Bob_Mondello) join Sam to talk about the week that was: raging wildfires in southern California, the resignation of Sen. Al Franken, and TIME Magazine naming "The Silence Breakers" people of the year – along with a call to a longtime listener in Alabama. They also discuss the health care implications of the GOP tax plan. It's all capped off with the best things that happened to listeners all week. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback. Follow Sam on Twitter @samsanders and producers Brent Baughman @brentbaughman and Anjuli Sastry @AnjuliSastry.