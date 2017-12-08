Not All Politicians Accused Of Sexual Misbehavior Forced From Office

Several members of Congress announced their resignations this week over allegations of sexual harassment. President Trump continues to back Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct with teenagers.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

It has been quite a week on Capitol Hill, with three members of Congress announcing their resignations over allegations of sexual misconduct. The first came on Tuesday - Democratic Congressman John Conyers.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN CONYERS: I am retiring today.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Conyers served almost 53 years in the House. A settlement with a former staffer became public in recent weeks, and he faced other accusations. Conyers dismissed them as part of the game of politics.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CONYERS: Whatever they are, they are not accurate, or they're not true. I can't explain where they came from.

KELLY: Then came Wednesday and a new allegation against Democratic Senator Al Franken. A woman said he tried to kiss her in 2006 when he was a radio host, which he denies. But by midday, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and many other Democrats said enough is enough.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND: And I think when we start having to talk about the differences between sexual assault and sexual harassment and unwanted groping, you are having the wrong conversation. We need to draw a line in the sand and say none of it is OK.

MCEVERS: And then the next day, Thursday, Franken announced his resignation.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AL FRANKEN: I of all people am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party.

KELLY: Just hours later, Republican Congressman Trent Franks said he would resign in January. But then today, he said his resignation was effective immediately.

