Encore: Hiroshima Survivor Remembers Setsuko Thurlow will jointly accept the Nobel Peace Prize this Sunday with ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, a group she's worked with since it was launched several years ago. Thurlow survived the bombing of Hiroshima and shared her story with NPR's Kelly McEvers.This story originally aired on May 26, 2016 on All Things Considered.