Hundreds Of Thousands Flee California Wildfires The fires in Southern California have forced many residents to evacuate multiple times within just a few days. That's leading to confusion about where to head next.

Hundreds Of Thousands Flee California Wildfires Environment Hundreds Of Thousands Flee California Wildfires Hundreds Of Thousands Flee California Wildfires Audio will be available later today. The fires in Southern California have forced many residents to evacuate multiple times within just a few days. That's leading to confusion about where to head next. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor