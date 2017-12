Biopic About Figure Skater Tonya Harding Reviewed NPR film critic Bob Mondello reviews I, Tonya. The film depicts the life of Tonya Harding who's controversial figure skating career was marked by her rivalry with her chief competitor, Nancy Kerrigan.

NPR film critic Bob Mondello reviews I, Tonya. The film depicts the life of Tonya Harding who's controversial figure skating career was marked by her rivalry with her chief competitor, Nancy Kerrigan.