Homeless In Los Angeles: A Growing Problem The number of homeless people in the U.S. has gone up for the first time since 2010. Joryelle Marage tells NPR's Kelly McEvers about her experience being without permanent housing.

Homeless In Los Angeles: A Growing Problem National Homeless In Los Angeles: A Growing Problem Homeless In Los Angeles: A Growing Problem Audio will be available later today. The number of homeless people in the U.S. has gone up for the first time since 2010. Joryelle Marage tells NPR's Kelly McEvers about her experience being without permanent housing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor