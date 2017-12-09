Accessibility links

Method Man Gets Quizzed On Method Acting
Not My Job: Method Man Gets Quizzed On Method Acting

Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at the 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Method Man co-founded the hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan. He's also done best-selling collaborations with Redman and Mary J. Blige, acted in movies and TV shows and is now the host of the new rap battle show Drop The Mic.

Being that the Method Man is also an actor, we gave him three questions about Method acting: the dramatic technique of "becoming" the character one plays.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

