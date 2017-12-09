Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Paula, GM is being criticized for a new feature that allows their customers to do what while they're driving?

P. J. O'ROURKE: (Laughter).

PAULA POUNDSTONE: GM - a new feature. What? There's a toilet? Do you drive from the toilet?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: No. I'll give you a hint. You know, it's like, ah, man. They'll say the last thing you did before crashing into the light pole was getting a great deal at Sephora.

POUNDSTONE: Shop?

SAGAL: Yes. They're providing you a system in your car that allows you to shop while driving.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

FAITH SALIE: What?

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

SAGAL: That's - it's called Marketplace. It's going to be an all-new GM car.

O'ROURKE: Oh, for Christ's...

SAGAL: Think about it. Driving...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Driving gets boring - we all know this - with the monotonous freeways and the relative infrequency of pedestrians stepping out in front of us.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So GM has added Marketplace, which allows drivers to use that, you know, screen in the...

POUNDSTONE: That is disgusting.

SAGAL: ...Cockpit of all the cars. It allows them to shop on their dashboards for groceries, plane tickets and the replacement airbags you're going to need in 3, 2...

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Wow. That really is crazy. And yet, at the same time, like, the most American thing, right?

SAGAL: It really is.

POUNDSTONE: It's second only to the carpeted stairs for your dog to get up on the couch.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: I think that's the most American product ever made.

SAGAL: You know what the - no. Clearly, the most American product would be a way for the dog to shop while it's going up the stairs.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. Right. Yeah, yeah.

O'ROURKE: With a handgun.

SAGAL: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: Oh, yeah. I forgot about that.

(APPLAUSE)

POUNDSTONE: Yeah. Because, you know, I'll tell you something.

SAGAL: Where did this gun come from? My dog bought it while getting up on the couch.

POUNDSTONE: No. Honestly, if more dogs were armed.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah, that's true. Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHUT UP AND DRIVE")

RIHANNA: (Singing) Shut up and drive, drive, drive, drive. Shut up and drive, drive, drive, drive. I've got class like a '57 Cadillac. Got overdrive...

SAGAL: Coming up, stick out your claws, Scrimbleshanks (ph). It's a cat-themed Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

