Fake Snowball Fight Canceled Because Of Real Snow

A Six Flags amusement park in Georgia had planned a massive "snowball fight" but without real snow. Then it actually snowed and the park closed.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When you don't live in a place that gets snow, you improvise. Case in point, a Six Flags amusement park in Austell, Ga., had planned to hold a massive snowball fight this past weekend for as many as a thousand people. And because it's Georgia, they were, of course, going to use fake snow. But Old Man Winter was having none of that. And believe it or not, actual snow started falling. So much snow that the Six Flags park had to close down, which meant the epic snowball fight was canceled. It's MORNING EDITION.

