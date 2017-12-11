Songs We Love: G Perico, 'Everybody'

In case you can't tell by his '80s-era jheri curl, South Central LA native G Perico has never compromised his g-funk sound or fierce West Side affiliation to fit into hip-hop's mold. The rapper's sense of individuality, along with an unrelenting work ethic, has been paying off tenfold in 2017.

The 29-year-old has had a busy year. In April, he released his last solo album All Blue, followed by a collab tape with Jay Worthy and producer Cardo called G-Worthy in September. Now, 2 Tha Left completes the bumpin' trifecta. The new album houses guest verses from some hometown contemporaries like Mozzy, Nef The Pharaoh and TeeCee4800 and beats by Cardo, Westside Webb and Poly Boy.

While G Perico keeps his messages of ruthless hustling consistent throughout most of the 15-track project, the third single off the album, "Everybody," is the type of anthem fans don't usually hear from the rapper. The Poly Boy-produced track spins together a chest-rattling bass line and distorted vocal sample as G Perico rhymes about camaraderie with his day ones: "I'm tryna get rich with everybody I know/ Put you up on game, make sure you ain't broke," Perico sings on the triumphant chorus.

The video for the track shows Perico and his crew taking time to celebrate their success; that means shooting dice, chilling on the roof, playing pool and toasting to more wins in 2018.

2 Tha Left is available now via So Way Out LLC.