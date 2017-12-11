Accessibility links

DOJ Stepping Up Prosecutions Of Medical Providers Who Abuse Prescribing Authority It's believed that 80 percent of people addicted to heroin today started with prescription painkillers. The over-prescription of opioids in the U.S. has been well documented. NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about how the Department of Justice is ramping up prosecutions of medical providers who abuse their prescribing authority when it comes to opioids.
DOJ Stepping Up Prosecutions Of Medical Providers Who Abuse Prescribing Authority

Heard on All Things Considered

