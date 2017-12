Ask Code Switch: Who Can Call Themselves 'Brown'? "Brown" is a word that's sometimes used to describe people who aren't white, including some people who also identify as Asian-American. NPR's Code Switch team recently got a question from a listener: Should light-skinned Asian-Americans — like some East Asians — be able to call themselves "brown"? The answer is complicated, and has to do with how diverse "Asian-Americans" are.