Suspect In New York Subway Blast Had 'Low-Tech' Device Police are calling an explosion in a crowded corridor between two New York City subway stations Monday morning an attempted terror attack. Officials say suspect Akayed Ullah detonated an improvised pipe bomb that was strapped to his body.

Audio will be available later today.